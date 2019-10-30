Two join, two promoted at Lactalis American Group

Jennifer Alcaraz and Thaddeus Loomis have joined Lactalis American Group and Ezzahra Dhifallah and Miguel Tapia have been promoted.

Alcaraz has joined as the human resource department’s payroll and leave administrator. She has held similar roles at Idaho Materials & Construction, Saia and JR Simplot Company. Alcaraz will be responsible for overseeing timekeeping, inputting status changes and terminations, as well as new hire audits.



Dhifallah has been promoted to plant director in training and will serve directly under Nampa site director Kelly Johnston. Dhifallah joined Lactalis in February 2019 and has since worked to oversee major projects in the string and whey plants. In this new role, she will be training in whey plant operations and continuing her work on capital expenditure projects.

Loomis has joined as production supervisor for the string production department. Loomis has 10 years of experience as a machine operator for Marathon Cheese in Mountain Home.



Tapia has been promoted to superintendent of the distribution center. Tapia has worked for Lactalis for 12 years, having previously held roles as a supervisor and forklift operator. He will now be responsible for overseeing daily operations and shipping activities.

