Home / News / Business News / Idaho non-farm jobs see nation’s second-largest increase (access required)

By: Ryan Lowery October 31, 2019 0

Idaho’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate remained at 2.9% for the third straight month as non-farm jobs saw the nation’s second-largest increase, according to data recently released by the Idaho Department of Labor. The number of unemployed Idahoans increased by 136 to 25,626, while the amount of total employment increased by 2,770 to 856,588. However, non-farm jobs in Idaho ...

