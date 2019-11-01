Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Idaho National Laboratory turns trash into fuel (access required)

Idaho National Laboratory turns trash into fuel (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher November 1, 2019 0

Editor's Note: This is the first in a three-part series on Idaho National Laboratory. IDAHO FALLS – Garbage in, energy out — that's the equation scientists are working on at Idaho National Laboratory's Biomass Feedstock National User Facility. The project looks at biofuels, or ways to convert biological items, ranging from plants to garbage, into material that can be ...

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo