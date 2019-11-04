Justin Jantz named vice president of Idaho and Montana market at Bank of America

Justin Jantz has been named vice president and relationship manager for the Idaho and Montana market for business banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He will be based in Boise and will serve companies with annual revenues of $5 million to $50 million, providing a variety of financial solutions, including treasury, credit, investment banking, risk management, international and wealth management. He recently served as relationship manager for commercial banking at Wells Fargo in Boise. Prior to that he was a commercial loan officer at Yellowstone Bank.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Boise State University and a master’s degree in sport administration from University of Northern Colorado.