Meridian Chamber of Commerce seeking CEO applicants

The Meridian Chamber of Commerce is seeking applicants for the CEO position following the departure of Rich Bonney, who held the position for the past two years.

Bonney recently relocated with his family to Texas. Mick Armstrong, a long-time board member and current chamber treasurer, will run the day-to-day operations of the chamber until a permanent replacement comes on.

“Over the last two years, because of Rich’s dedicated leadership and our amazing staff, the Chamber has moved in a positive direction on all fronts,” said Jeffrey Hall, chairperson of the Board of Directors, in an email announcement. “With the “Next Level Initiative” that we created in 2018, we have taken, and will continue to take, the Meridian Chamber of Commerce to new and exciting levels of engagement in our community. It is imperative that we seek and hire a new CEO that will keep the momentum that we are embracing now alive and who has the vision and ability to help us reach our objectives.”

For more information on the CEO position, go to www.indeedjobs.com/human-resource-management/jobs/88c332eccb2d28b7d891.