Paul Blackham joins HDR as bridge section manager

Paul Blackham has joined HDR as bridge section manager and will be based in the Boise office. He has 35 years of experience in structural design of buildings and bridges for multiple state agencies, primarily in Arizona, Utah, and Idaho. He was the bridge section lead for the largest section of the I-15 Reconstruction in Salt Lake City leading up to the Olympics and also led the design of the I-80 Design-Build bridge superstructure replacement. Most recently Blackham worked for the Idaho Transportation Department.

He holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in engineering management from Brigham Young University.