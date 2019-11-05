“I Voted” sticker design contest to commemorate 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage

The Idaho Association of County Recorders and Clerks (IACRC) and Idaho Women 100 are sponsoring a contest for the design of an “I Voted” sticker to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage in 2020.

The winning design will be featured on a commemorative sticker to be given to voters throughout the State of Idaho for all elections in 2020, including the Presidential Preference Primary in March, the May Primary Election, the November Presidential Election and any consolidated elections.

The contest is open to all Idaho residents. Sticker designs should relate to voting and women’s suffrage. Designs must be submitted online at https://adacountyelections.com/sticker-contest no later than 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2019. The Idaho Association of County Recorders and Clerks Election Committee will select the winning design, which will be announced on Dec. 9, 2019.

“It’s fitting that we celebrate this historic milestone with something as iconic as the “I Voted” sticker. The IACRC is excited to partner with Idaho Women 100 to commemorate this important history and I’m excited to see the designs that people come up with,” said Phil McGrane, Ada County clerk.

“We’re thrilled to have IACRC participate in the Idaho Women 100 campaign and create a centennial anniversary sticker. It’s a wonderful way to commemorate the women’s suffrage movement and Idaho’s early role in the national suffrage movement. We appreciate that so many different organizations are collaborating to celebrate this momentous occasion,” said Amanda Visosky, program director, Idaho Women in Leadership and Idaho Women 100 Partner.

The Nineteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting women the right to vote, was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920. Idaho was the fourth state to allow women the right to vote in 1896, prior to the adoption of the 19th amendment. Today, women make up a majority of the electorate in Idaho.

The Idaho Association of County Recorders and Clerks, an affiliate of the Idaho Association of Counties, is made up of elected county clerks in the state of Idaho. The Idaho Women 100 campaign is a celebration and commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment. With its partners, the campaign works to advance women’s leadership and civic engagement throughout the state. For more information, visit IdahoWomen100.com.