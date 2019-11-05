Meridian seeks applicants for Parks & Recreation Commission

The City of Meridian is currently accepting applications for individuals interested in serving on the Parks and Recreation Commission for a term that will run through Oct. 31, 2022.

The Parks and Recreation Commission is a citizen advisory committee that advises the City Council on the acquisition of lands and facilities for use as parks or recreation centers. The commission also advises on the operation, use, care and maintenance of City-owned parks and recreation areas. Commissioners meet the second Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at Meridian City Hall.

Applicants must be aged 18 years old or above and reside within the Meridian city limits or the area of impact. The successful applicant will be appointed by Mayor Tammy de Weerd and confirmed by the Meridian City Council.

More information about this voluntary position and a link to an application form can be found here. In addition, a letter of interest and resume should be sent to Mayor Tammy de Weerd at Meridian City Hall, 33 E. Broadway Avenue, Meridian, ID., 83642, by Noon on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.