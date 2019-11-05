Quantcast
Home / News / Real Estate / Roundup 11.5.19 (access required)

By: IBR Staff November 5, 2019 0

Artiach Properties, LP purchased 4,954 square feet of office space at 3637 N. Lakeharbor Lane in Boise. Dennis Kelley and Steve Yates of NAI Select represented the landlord. Travis Aeschbacher of Idaho Mountain Realty represented the tenant. Franklin Edwards, LLC leased 1,832 square feet of office flex space at 5220 N. Sawyer Ct, Ste E in Garden City. Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial ...

