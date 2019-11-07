Five join TitleOne in Treasure Valley

Taylor Callsen, Jorge Cortes, Courtney Cross, Amanda Russo and Sara Vandevier have joined TitleOne.

Callsen has joined as an escrow assistant in the company’s Caldwell office. She has three years of experience in banking and lending as well as three years of sales experience. Callsen is a graduate of the College of Idaho.

Cortes has joined as a team leader in Treasure Valley. He has 17 years of customer service experience, seven years of banking industry experience and four years of marketing, title and escrow experience. Cortes holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from Stevens-Henager College.

Cross has joined as an escrow officer in the company’s Eagle office. She has eight years of escrow experience and six years of experience in the financial industry.

Russo has joined as an escrow assistant in the company’s Eagle office. She has 20 years of customer service experience and has been in the real estate industry since 2005.

Vandevier has joined as a title assistant in the company’s Boise office. She has 10 years of customer service experience and more than seven years of experience in the mortgage industry. Vandevier is a graduate of Northern Arizona University.