Brad Fish and Rouchelle Severeid join Curtis Restaurant Equipment

By: IBR Staff November 8, 2019 0

Brad Fish

Brad Fish has joined Curtis Restaurant Equipment as a contract sales consultant. He started his career in the food service equipment industry in 2004 as an apprentice repair technician. He then moved into sales and became general manager. Prior to that, Fish worked both in QSR and full-service kitchens.

Rouchelle Severeid

Rouchelle Severeid has joined as an outside sales consultant. She is a graduate of the Boise State University culinary arts program. She served as adjunct faculty and on the Technical Advisory Committee. Her culinary career has included serving as executive director of Life’s Kitchen and as a restaurant chef, caterer and corporate chef.

