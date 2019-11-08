Quantcast
Valley County highway levy hits the end of the road (access required)

Valley County highway levy hits the end of the road (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher November 8, 2019 0

A plan to raise money for roads didn’t work out for Valley County during the recent election. The west central county, which includes McCall, tried to raise $2 million through a road levy to help replace federal funding the county has been told it will no longer receive. Though the levy received 51% of the vote ...

