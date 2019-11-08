Quantcast
What would a Xerox acquisition of HP mean for Idaho?

By: Sharon Fisher November 8, 2019 0

Xerox is trying to buy HP – and it could mean layoffs. According to media reports, Xerox has offered HP $22 per share, consisting of 77% cash and 23% stock, or $17 in cash and 0.137 Xerox share for each HP share. If accepted, the deal is expected to generate about $2 billion in cost synergies – that is, layoffs – ...

