Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Catching up with Royal Jay, converting health care from Blockbuster to Netflix (access required)

Catching up with Royal Jay, converting health care from Blockbuster to Netflix (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher November 12, 2019 0

It’s not easy for Jarod Ferguson to explain what Royal Jay does. “We help health care companies improve performance in value-based contracts,” said Ferguson, founder and CEO of the Boise-based company. Value-based, as opposed to fee-for-service, is a relatively new paradigm in an attempt to deal with the spiraling cost of health care. Instead of being reimbursed ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo