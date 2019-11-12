Quantcast
Democrat who narrowly lost in state Senate race to run again

By: The Associated Press November 12, 2019 0

Jim Bratnober says he will again challenge incumbent Republican state Sen. Fred Martin in Boise’s District 15.

Bratnober, a Democrat, lost to Martin in the November 2018 election by 11 votes following a recount of the vote that had Martin initially winning by six votes.

Bratnober in a statement Tuesday says he’s running again following the Idaho Legislature’s decision earlier this year to add restrictions to voter-approved Medicaid expansion.

Bratnober also says he’s concerned about education, public lands and rising housing costs.

