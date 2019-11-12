Four join First Federal

Deanna Brock has joined First Federal as the branch operations manager at the Treasure Valley branch. Brock has 24 years of banking experience and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, TX. Brock is on the board of Soroptimists International of Caldwell and serves as a non-lawyer member of the professional conduct board of the Idaho State Bar.

Clay Haylett has been promoted to business banking officer at the Treasure Valley branch. Haylett has 6 years of banking experience and will specialize in commercial lending. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Lewis-Clark State College and currently serves as a board member for the Txoko Ona Basque Club in Homedale.

Kyle Jones has joined First Federal as the vice president, senior business banking officer at the Treasure Valley branch. Jones specializes in commercial lending and has 15 years of experience in banking, specifically in the areas of construction and healthcare. He studied finance at Utah State University.

Erin Kueffler has joined First Federal’s commercial lending team as an assistant business banker at the Treasure Valley branch. Kueffler has 7 years of banking experience and will assist business banking officers Kyle Jones and Clay Haylett.