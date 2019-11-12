Quantcast
Pocatello to pay $1.1 million to lawyers in utility lawsuit

By: The Associated Press November 12, 2019 0

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — A judge says the city of Pocatello must pay $1.1 million in legal fees to the attorneys who represented residents in a class-action lawsuit over illegal utility fees.

The Idaho State Journal reports 6th District Judge Stephen Dunn ruled this week that the city would pay $1.1 million in attorney fees to the winning side, roughly $700,000 less than the attorneys sought.

In the lawsuit, the class-action group said the city collected illegal fees on water, sewer and sanitation services from 2005 until about 2014. In July, the city reached a settlement covering two years of the illegal collections plus interest, and the judge approved the $4.5 million judgment late last month.

