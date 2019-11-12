Smart Foodservice Warehouse store opens in Idaho Falls

Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores, a warehouse-format store catering to the foodservice industry, opened its fifth Idaho store in Idaho Falls on Nov. 2.

Located at 1240 Lindsay Blvd, the Idaho Falls store is Smart Foodservice’s 69th location in the Western United States.

The 20,265-square-foot store, like all Smart Foodservice Warehouse Store locations, carries more than 8,000 items, including fresh meat and produce, cheese, dairy and deli products, frozen seafood, appetizers, french fries, grocery products, baking ingredients, beverages, bread and tortillas, janitorial and catering supplies, tableware and barware. Though Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores cater primarily to the foodservice industry, they also serve nonprofit organizations, schools, church groups, caterers and other individuals looking to purchase larger product quantities at lower prices. The stores do not use memberships.

“Our stores provide foodservice operators access to high-quality ingredients, without having to worry about inflated delivery prices and fees,” says John Mathews, vice president of sales and marketing for Smart Foodservice. “We offer an assortment that includes major national brands as well as excellent private label products through our First Street-branded items. We are excited to serve new and existing customers in the greater Idaho Falls and Pocatello areas.”

Launched more than 60 years ago, Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores is based in Portland, Oregon. It operates in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, and Montana.