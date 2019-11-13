Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Boise women technology employees hold inaugural event (access required)

Boise women technology employees hold inaugural event (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher November 13, 2019 0

More than 100 women from Boise’s biggest technology companies got together to share professional advice at the first Treasure Valley Women in Tech event. In the first of what’s hoped to be at least a quarterly or semiannual experience, women employees from Clearwater Analytics Inc., Intuit Inc. and Kount Inc. were joined by other women from ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo