Thomas J. Mohr joins Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine as dean and chief academic officer

Dr. Thomas J. Mohr has joined the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine as its dean and chief academic officer. Previously, Mohr served as associated dean for graduate medical education at the University of the Incarnate Word School of Osteopathic Medicine in San Antonio, Texas. He was the executive director and the designated institutional officer for the Texas Institute for Graduate Medical Education and Research. He has also served in senior roles at Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Colorado, including department chair of specialty medicine, curriculum committee chairman, vice dean and acting dean. Before his experience at Rocky Vista University, Mohr served as division chief and associate professor at Michigan State University School of Osteopathic Medicine.