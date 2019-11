Peter Marshall has joined Verdis as vice president of operations. He previously served as sales and project manager with Western Specialty Contractors. Prior to that, he worked as project and branch manager with Roberts-McNutt Waterproofing & Roofing, Inc., in Springdale, Arkansas.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Arkansas, a master’s degree in biblical languages from Southwestern Seminary and a doctorate degree in leadership from Midwestern Seminary.