Nicole Snyder, 2019 Leaders in Law

Driven, dynamic and devoted

Using hard-earned success to inspire others

Growing up in rural Ashton, Idaho, Nicole Snyder enjoyed being on her high school debate team and set her sights on becoming an attorney, in part to empower women and defend their rights.

Now, at only 44, Snyder is a partner at Holland & Hart in Boise, practicing employment and corporate law. She joined 19 years ago after graduating from the University of Michigan Law School and has become what she calls a kind of “lifer” there.

Today, not only does she juggle her family, career and pro bono work, but she inspires and helps others. She has become one of the most accomplished young lawyers in Idaho and the Intermountain West.

“I was always really interested in the law, and, in particular, in women’s issues in the law and was the kid who was on the debate team, so it was a natural fit,” she says.

She believes women are still underrepresented in the profession and would like the number of female partners and managers to increase.

Aside from advising clients on how to handle complex employment issues related to business acquisitions, including layoffs and executive compensation, she works with members of a number of industries from technology, retail, construction, mining, health care, engineering, waste management, agriculture and education.

The mother of 9-year-old twin boys, she says being in private practice and having a supportive spouse have helped her find a harmonious balance between family and her job. Her family loves the outdoors, especially hiking and skiing at Sun Valley Resort, and she derives a lot of satisfaction from helping animal-welfare organizations with legal matters pro bono.

“My goal is to be the best corporate lawyer and parent I can be at the same time,” she says. “The most important influences in my life are my colleagues. They constantly remind me through their actions what an honor it is to have the job I do.”

And her colleagues clearly admire her determination and input.

“Nicole is an excellent role model, and is one of the most accomplished attorneys in our office,” says Claire Rosston, an associate at the firm who calls Snyder her mentor and recommended her for the Leaders in Law. “She makes practicing sophisticated law while being involved in law firm management, raising twin boys and (being) actively involved in the community through pro bono work, look easy or at least manageable even though we all know it takes intelligence, composure and a very good sense of other people to do all of this so well.”