Chris Blanchard and Christina Ortiz-Bluth join indieDwell

Chris Blanchard has joined indieDwell as the sales and marketing manager. He holds a doctorate degree in urban studies and spent 12 years at Boise State University, most recently as the deputy director of the Environmental Finance Center and an adjunct professor in the Department of Community and Regional Planning. In 2014 he founded Longdrop Cider Co., and scaled the business regionally before selling it to an investor group in 2018. At indieDwell he is developing the company’s market strategy and developing processes related to sales, marketing and communications.

Christina Ortiz-Bluth has joined indiDwell in the dual role of chief financial officer and chief operating officer. She has 20 years in finance and operations with various firms, including holding CFO and COO positions. Most recently she served as the COO for Denver-based PorchLight Real Estate Group. She has served on the board of trustees of the Women’s Foundation of Colorado and on the Colorado Education Initiative. At indieDwell she will work to scale the company nationally following the company’s successful funding round.