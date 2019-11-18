Coeur d’Alene politician retires after 50 years of service

Quantcast
By: The Associated Press November 18, 2019 0

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Coeur d’Alene politician Ron Edinger is retiring after five decades of service to the northern Idaho city.

Edinger is a former mayor who was elected 12 times to the Coeur d’Alene City Council.

The Spokesman-Review reports that a crowd of supporters celebrated his career on Thursday evening.

Edinger’s political career is scheduled to end in January, when he is replaced by Christie Wood on the City Council.

Edinger was first elected to the City Council in 1967.

He says his decision to step down was driven by health concerns and that he’ll miss the job.

