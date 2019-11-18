Idaho Business Review celebrates legal pros at awards event

The Idaho Business Review celebrated an elite group of legal professionals at the 2019 Leaders in Law awards event on Nov.14.

Each of the 17 honorees was selected by a committee of past honorees who scored them in four categories: achievement, leadership in the legal profession, volunteerism and community service. They represent both attorneys and support staff and come from small private firms, large firms, private companies and even the bench.

“They uphold the rule of law in our state, making it a better, safer and more productive place for us all,” said IBR Special Sections Editor Rebecca Palmer at the awards celebration. “The law touches every corner of our society, and we are lucky to have the best and brightest among us serving on the front lines.”

Roy Eiguren, 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award honoree and founder of Eiguren Ellis, came to the stage to introduce Idaho Supreme Court Justice G. Richard Bevan for the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award.

During the speech, Eiguren quoted the words of Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Burdick, Bevan’s colleague.

“He’s just so solid, and when I say solid, I mean solid in terms of not stoic, but solid in terms of relationships,” Bevan said. “In terms of ethics, in terms of a vision of excellence that he holds within himself.”

Bevan has built a legacy of leadership that elevates the state of the judiciary statewide, Eiguren said. He expanded his role as a judge by initiating two highly successful problem-solving courts.

“Doctors heal individuals’ physical and mental pains, and that is extremely worthwhile and important, but we lawyers heal too – we heal society’s ills,” Bevan said. “My hope is that whatever I’ve done to merit the recognition shown to me though this award, I never lose sight of the capacity I have to do right and to reach the pinnacles of doing justice through fair application of the law.”

2019 Leaders in Law Honorees

Lifetime achievement

George Richard Bevan, Idaho Supreme Court Justice

Unsung hero

Briana Stockdale, Smith + Malek, PLLC

Up & coming lawyers

Cora Whitney, Smith + Malek, PLLC

Caitlin Elizabeth O’Brien, Smith + Malek, PLLC

Anthony Shallat, Fisher & Hudson

Brent R. Wilson, Hawley Troxell Ennis & Hawley LLP

Associates

Christopher Cook, Hawley Troxell Ennis & Hawley LLP

Jillian H. Caires, Smith + Malek, PLLC

Sara M. Berry, Holland & Hart LLP

In-house counsel

Jill Twedt, Boise Cascade Company

Sole practitioners

Sandra L. Clapp, Sandra L. Clapp & Associates, P.A.

Partners

Regan Charlton, Bevis, Thiry & Schindele, P.A.

Tara Malek, Smith + Malek, PLLC

Christine Salmi, Perkins Coie LLP

Peter J. Smith IV, Smith + Malek, PLLC

Nicole Snyder, Holland & Hart LLP

Michael M. Stoddard, Hawley Troxell Ennis & Hawley LLP