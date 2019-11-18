Quantcast
By: Sharon Fisher November 18, 2019 0

Following the lead of other small Idaho cities such as Ammon and Emmett, McCall is creating a fiber-optic infrastructure, Rapid McCall, to provide up to 1 gigabit per second internet service to homes by next summer. McCall will install, own and manage an “open access” fiber backbone and fiber connections to homes, while service providers such ...

