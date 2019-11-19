Misti Shaddox, Travis Johnson and Todd Kerr join Snake River Pool & Spa

Misti Shaddox, Travis Johnson and Todd Kerr have joined TheSpaTeam at Snake River Pool & Spa in their Boise location.

Johnson has joined as a sales consultant. Previously, he worked at Birds of Prey Motorsports in sales.

Kerr has joined as the marketing director. Previously, he worked at The New View Team of Silvercreek Realty Group where he was responsible for events, lead generation and the marketing of listings.

Shaddox has joined as a sales consultant. Previously, she worked at Bath Fitters where she was responsible for consulting clients through their new designs for their bath and shower remodels.