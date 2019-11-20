Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Zions Bank adds two new branches to growing cities (access required)

Zions Bank adds two new branches to growing cities (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher November 20, 2019 0

Zions Bank recently opened two new branches, in Meridian and in Twin Falls, to provide service as the cities grow. “We’re hearing a lot from our customers that they’re not wanting to have to go to the other side of the city,” said Toni Nielsen, Western Idaho region president of the Salt Lake City-based bank. “A ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo