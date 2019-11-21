Quantcast
Home / News / Business News / SMHeuristics brings back deals from Taiwan trade mission (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher November 21, 2019 0

SMHeuristics, which participated in the recent trade mission to Taiwan and Hong Kong with Gov. Brad Little, came home with a lot more than postcards and T-shirts: Four memoranda of understanding and meetings with 17 companies. “The relationships have been in development for a while, but the trade mission gave us the platform,” said Derik Ellis, ...

