Bill Armaghani and Allison Zager join ALLWEST

Bill Armaghani has joined ALLWEST as engineering services manager for the Meridian office. Armaghani has 39 years of experience in the civil engineering field, with an emphasis in geotechnical engineering and business development. Previously, he was a senior engineer at Set Square, LLC, in Euless, Texas. He is a graduate of the University of Florida and is registered as a licensed professional engineer in five states.

Allison Zager has joined as a staff engineer based in the company’s Lewiston office. She most recently worked as a tutor and lab technician at Washington State University. She holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from Washington State University.