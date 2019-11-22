Quantcast
Boise State gets grant for cybersecurity certificate (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher November 22, 2019 0

Boise State University has received more than $800,000 from the Idaho Workforce Development Council to help jump-start its cybersecurity certificate. The university first started talking about the 12-credit certificate – a two-semester online program that does not require a computer science or engineering degree – about a year ago. The standard tuition rate is $350 per ...

