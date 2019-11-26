Round Up 11.26.19

TK Avenue, LLC purchased a 29,248-square-foot industrial building at 3562 S. TK Avenue in Boise. John Stevens, Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the seller. Gavin Phillips of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the buyer.

Chigbrow Ryan & Company leased office space in C.W. Moore Plaza at 250 S. 5th Street in Boise. Karena Gilbert and Patrick Shalz of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord. Matt Mahoney of Lee & Associates represented the tenant.

Specialty Installations, Inc. renewed their 2,160 square feet of industrial space in the Eagle Industrial Center at 1762 E. State Street in Eagle. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.

Kvell Meridian leased 2,616 square feet of retail space in Mercato at BridgeTower at 3015 W. McMillan Rd. in Meridian. Holly Chetwood and JP Green of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.

Barnes Property, LLC purchased a 9,240-square-foot building at 4990 Chinden Blvd. in Garden City. Gavin Phillips of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.

Cartershores, LLC leased 4,687 square feet of industrial space at 2603 Sundance Road in Nampa. Chris Pearson of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.

High Mountain Storage, LLC purchased 0.46 acres of land in the Gateway Industrial Park at 3630 E. Comstock Avenue in Nampa. Chris Pearson and Mike Keller of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the seller. Debbie Hunnemiller of Silvercreek Realty Group represented the buyer.

Prolink Supply, Inc. purchased a 21,440-square-foot industrial building at 1412 Freedom Ave. in Caldwell. Gavin Phillips of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the seller. Jake Miller of Cushman Wakefield Pacific represented the buyer.

Natural Intelligence Systems, Inc. leased 4,891 square feet of office space at 855 W Broad Street in Boise. Greg Gaddis of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the tenant. Beau Manwarring of Hawkins Company represented the landlord.

Dave Evans and Associates, Inc. leased 4,288 square feet of office space at 9179 W Blackeagle Drive in Boise. Bill Beck and Greg Gaddis of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the tenant. Charlene VanOstrand of the Sundance company represented the landlord.

Robert Williams Appraisals renewed its lease of 816 square feet of office space at Broadway Office Suites, 1843 Broadway, Ste 104 in Boise. NAI Select facilitated the transaction.

Fleet Street, Inc. leased 31,605 square feet of industrial space at 1445 W. Commerce Avenue in Boise. Gavin Phillips of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord. Chris Pearson of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the tenant.

KC Custom Cabinets renewed 4,850 square feet of industrial space in the South Cole Industrial Center at 2756 S. Cole Road in Boise. Chris Pearson and Peter Oliver of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.

Adventure K-9, LLC leased 3,200 square feet of industrial space in the QTI Complex at 2147 S. Centurion Place in Boise. Chris Pearson of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.

Air Care, LLC renewed 1,440 square feet of industrial space in the Eagle Industrial Center at 1756 E. State Street in Eagle. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.

A local investor purchased 2.99 acres at 11950 Karcher Road in Nampa. Chris Pearson and John Stevens of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the buyer. Michael Ballantyne and Sam McCaskill represented the seller.

An investor purchased 3.24 acres in the Sky Ranch Business Park at 4420 Capital Street in Caldwell. Chris Pearson of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the buyer. Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International represented the seller.

Idaho Legal Aid Services purchased 3,659 square feet of office space at 496 Shoup Ave., Suite G, in Twin Falls. Grayson Stone and Dan Wilhelm of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.

Schaeffer Industries leased 192 square feet of industrial space at 5700 E. Franklin Rd. Ste 220B in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.

Movement Mortgage, LLC leased 1,070 square feet of office space at 5700 E. Franklin Rd. Ste. 230 in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.

Zymergen Inc. extended their lease of 3,500 square feet of office space at 12426 W. Explorer Dr. Ste. 250 in Boise. Jamie Anderson, Lew Manglos and Kyle Uhlenkott of Colliers International represented the landlord. Bill Benton of Newmark Knight Frank represented the tenant

Applus Technologies, Inc. renewed their lease of 1,200 square feet of industrial space at 2216 Cortland Place in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.

Green Leaf Design renewed their lease of 213 square feet of retail space at 1st Street Marketplace in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Lincoln Hagood and Mike Pena of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.

PaintMania Paint Parties renewed their lease of 724 square feet of retail space at 1st Street Marketplace Ste. 202 in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International represented the landlord. Rex Tedeski of Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group represented the tenant.

Carson Roofing, LLC renewed their lease of 2,172 square feet of industrial space at 16095 N. Franklin Blvd. in Nampa. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.

The Idaho Shirt Shack LLC renewed their lease of 1,320 square feet of industrial space at 16089 N. Franklin Blvd. Ste. 4 in Nampa. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.

Boise River Canning, LLC leased 3,353 square feet of space at 2807 S. Cole Rd. in Boise. The Sundance Company represented the landlord. Dan Minnaert with T.O.K. represented the tenant.

Paddle’s Up Poke leased 800 square feet of space at Hotel Ketchum on Main Street in Ketchum to open their third (first outside of Boise) location in Idaho. Paul Kenny, CCIM, Matt Bogue, CCIM, and Matt Gelso of Paul Kenny & Matt Bogue Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Sun Valley Guides leased an 871-square-foot office at Hotel Ketchum on Main Street in Ketchum. Paul Kenny, CCIM, Matt Bogue, CCIM,

and Matt Gelso of Paul Kenny & Matt Bogue Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Eastfork Wines leased 1,200 square feet of space in the Ketchum Trade Center in Ketchum. Paul Kenny, CCIM, Matt Bogue, CCIM, and Matt Gelso of

Paul Kenny & Matt Bogue Commercial facilitated the transaction.

A private real estate investment company purchased a 3,186-square-foot office suite in the Idaho Independent Bank Building at 491 N Main St in Ketchum. Paul Kenny, CCIM, Matt Bogue, CCIM, and Matt Gelso of Paul Kenny & Matt Bogue Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Local business owners purchased 7,200 square feet of condominiumized industrial space near the Hailey airport. Paul Kenny, CCIM, Matt Bogue, CCIM, and Matt Gelso of Paul Kenny & Matt Bogue Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Patella LLC purchased 925 square feet of office space in the Kneebone Building in downtown Ketchum. Paul Kenny, CCIM, Matt Bogue, CCIM, and Matt Gelso of Paul Kenny & Matt Bogue Commercial facilitated the transaction.