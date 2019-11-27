Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / BOMA hosts panel discussion on homelessness (access required)

BOMA hosts panel discussion on homelessness (access required)

By: Catie Helm-Clark November 27, 2019 0

Boise's population is rising fast and so are housing prices – an economic boom that comes with a cost:  homeless people have to struggle to get back into housing because rents are so high. That was the message of a panel discussion on homelessness hosted by the Idaho Chapter meeting of the Building Owners and Managers Association ...

Tagged with:

Issue:

About Catie Helm-Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo