Coeur d'Alene Airport sees new developments (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher November 27, 2019 0

COEUR D’ALENE – Wooden boat manufacturer StanCraft Co. is constructing a 30,000-square-foot private airplane hangar at the Coeur d’Alene Airport-Pappy Boyington Field – one of a number of developments coming to the North Idaho city's airport. But what do airplanes have to do with boats? “99% of our StanCraft wooden boat clientele fly private,” said Robb Bloem, president and ...

