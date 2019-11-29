Jason Cline, Christain Fraser and Kyle Watkins join HC Company

Jason Cline has joined HC Company as the staff accountant. He has 10 years of experience in accounting ranging from start-ups to multi-million-dollar companies. He is a graduate of Boise State University.

Kyle Watkins has joined as an estimator. He has 15 years of experience in the construction industry, including both commercial and residential construction, with projects ranging from the office, industrial and medical sectors to custom homes.

Christain Fraser has joined as an intern-superintendent. Fraser’s industry experience includes working for a remodeling company and an excavation company and working as a laborer for two general contractors. He is currently attending Boise State University.