Idaho Business Review to host Forum on the Future

With 2019 winding to a close, the Idaho Business Review is looking ahead to the new year at the annual Forum on the Future, a series of panel discussions that will offer predictions on 2020 from local business leaders.

Now in its third year, the Forum on the Future will center on the state’s record-breaking growth, which raises concerns for housing needs as well as the demand for an educated workforce.

The Forum is scheduled for Dec. 5 at Boise Centre East, 850 W Front Street. Registration begins at 1 p.m., with a series of three panels scheduled for 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. A reception will follow from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $55 or $650 for a table of 10. To reserve tickets, go to https://idahobusinessreview.com/forum-on-the-future/.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our Forum on the Future event to a full afternoon of panels this year, rather than our previous, shorter breakfast event,” said Kim Burgess, Idaho Business Review editor, who will moderate the panel on housing trends. “These panelists are real experts in their fields with a wealth of knowledge on Boise’s business outlook. I am looking forward to the conversation.”

Forum on the Future discussion topics include, “How does housing inventory look heading into 2020? “Are Californians snapping up all the Idaho luxury real estate?” “How is Idaho’s current boom different from the influx of 2005/2006?” and “How can businesses prepare for a recession?”

The Forum on the Future is a sponsored event organized by the Idaho Business Review’s advertising sales department.

The full list of panelists is as follows:

Panel 1: Impact of Growth

Penny Dennis, Layton Construction

Cory Jakobson, Columbia Bank

Trish Quarles, PayneWest Insurance

Jim Shipman, Colliers International

Moderator: Lindsey Brist, PayneWest Insurance

Panel 2: Pressure in the Housing Market

Lysi Bishop, Lysi Bishop Real Estate

Monica Davis, Synergy One Mortgage

Bill Rauer, Building Contractors Association of Southwest Idaho

Moderator: Kim Burgess, Idaho Business Review editor

Panel 3: Putting Skills to Use

Mark Browning, College of Western Idaho

Stephen Cilley, Ataraxis

Dwight Johnson, Idaho Division of Professional-Technical Education

Jani Revier, Idaho Department of Labor

Moderator: Christi Rood, College of Western Idaho