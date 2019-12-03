Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Hayden Homes creates housing grants (access required)

Hayden Homes creates housing grants (access required)

By: Catie Helm-Clark December 3, 2019 0

Hayden Homes recently announced a grant program to encourage affordable housing in Idaho, Oregon and Washington – states that have all been experiencing rapid increases in real estate prices. The Redmond, Oregon-based company established the Hayden Opportunity Fund for Housing affordability in October. The fund will award three grants of $20,000, $30,000 and $100,000 for innovative programs ...

About Catie Helm-Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo