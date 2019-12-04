Quantcast
Bingham Healthcare launches new weight loss program

By: Catie Helm-Clark December 4, 2019

IDAHO FALLS – Bingham Healthcare held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house at its recently-renovated specialty clinic on Nov. 21 to kick-off its new weight loss program, EM-POW-ER. The new program builds on Bingham's standing in Eastern Idaho for weight-loss care. EM-POW-ER is managed by Tammy Fouse, a bariatric and general surgeon at Bingham Memorial Hospital, the flagship facility ...

