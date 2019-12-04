Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Critics say BSU diversity programs don’t work in real world. Top Boise employer disagrees (access required)

Critics say BSU diversity programs don’t work in real world. Top Boise employer disagrees (access required)

By: Nicole Foy, Idaho Statesman December 4, 2019 0

In the middle of a summer roiled by debates over the value of diversity and inclusion programs at Idaho universities, a Micron Technology announcement with international implications made waves locally. Boise-based Micron Technology hired Sharawn Connors, the company’s first vice president of diversity and inclusion, in August, continuing a push to create a diverse workforce across ...

About Nicole Foy, Idaho Statesman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo