By: Sharon Fisher December 4, 2019 0

Idaho banks continued their several-year string of good news with good third-quarter results. Idaho’s 10 state-based banks insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. earned $61 million in the first nine months of the year, an increase of 3.39% over the same period in 2018, according to the Idaho Bankers Association. Loans, deposits and total have ...

