Jaren Bevan has been promoted to commercial banking regional director for western Idaho at Zions Bank. In this role, he oversees the region’s commercial lending activities, credit policies and team of relationship managers. He is based at the bank’s Idaho headquarters at Eighth & Main in downtown Boise. Bevan has 15 years of banking experience, most recently as a business banking team lead at Zions Bank.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Weber State University.