Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Boise Centre bond rating improves to A+ (access required)

Boise Centre bond rating improves to A+ (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher December 5, 2019 0

The Boise Centre’s bond rating has improved from an A to an A+. The Greater Boise Auditorium District, which manages the Boise Centre, was recently notified by Standard & Poor’s Rating Services that it was upgrading the Centre’s lease revenue bond rating. The rating, considered an investment grade bond, is now viewed as an upper medium grade. S&P ratings continue through ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo