Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Boise City Council cancels Eyrie Terraces site visit (access required)

Boise City Council cancels Eyrie Terraces site visit (access required)

By: Catie Helm-Clark December 5, 2019 0

BOISE — The Boise City Council voted to cancel its Dec. 10 visit to the site of the proposed Eyrie Terraces subdivision on Dec. 4 at a noontime special meeting but will go ahead with their Dec. 10 meeting on whether to approve the subdivision. Councilman Scot Ludwig recused himself from the deliberations based on a perceived conflict ...

About Catie Helm-Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo