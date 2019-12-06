Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / Bill White joins T-O Engineers as regional transportation leader

Bill White joins T-O Engineers as regional transportation leader

By: IBR Staff December 6, 2019 0

Bill White has joined T-O Engineers as regional transportation leader for the Coeur d’Alene and Spokane offices. White has 23 years of transportation consulting and project management experience with expertise in transportation planning, geometric analysis and design, funding procurement and community engagement. He has provided transportation consulting services and support for metropolitan/regional transportation planning organizations, cities, counties, state agencies, the military, U.S. National Forest Service, colleges and schools.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo