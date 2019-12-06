Quantcast
Idaho Medicaid expansion moving forward (access required)

By: Catie Helm-Clark December 6, 2019 0

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) held public hearings in Boise Dec. 2 and 3 on the fifth of Idaho's Medicaid waivers, which would allow for inpatient treatment for mental health and substance abuse disorders at a freestanding psychiatric hospital. Currently, those services are only available in the psychiatric unit of a full-service hospital. Idaho ...

