Crystal Berry and Scott Rowley join Evans Keane

Crystal Berry has joined Evans Keane. She practices primarily in the areas of corporate and business law, commercial transactions, contract law, entity formation and transactional matters. Berry previously owned her own legal practice and served as in-house counsel for a local tech company. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science with an emphasis in American government and public policy from Boise State University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Idaho College of Law. She is a member of the Young Lawyers Section, Business and Corporate Law Section, Health Law Section and Animal Law Section of the Idaho State Bar Association and also holds membership in Idaho Women Lawyers.

Scott Rowley has joined Evans Keane, focusing on all areas of litigation, including complex and commercial litigation. Rowley previously practiced in the area of criminal defense and has tried numerous cases to a jury verdict. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and Spanish from Brigham Young University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Idaho College of Law. He was a participant in the Small Business Legal Clinic and the McNichols Appellate Advocacy Program. Rowley is a member of the Young Lawyers and Litigation Sections of the Idaho State Bar Association.