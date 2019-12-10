Roundup 12.10.19

J3 Engineer Group LLC renewed 833 square feet of office space at 223 N 6th Street in Boise. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord. Ron Ramza represented the tenant.

Senestre Creative leased 848 square feet of office space at 816 W Bannock St in Boise. Jennifer McEntee, Bree Wells and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and tenant.

Mad Swede Brewing LLC leased 2,758 square feet of retail space at 816 W Bannock St in Boise. Jennifer McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord. Sherry Shoen of Newmark Knight Frank represented the tenant.

Optimizon renewed 1,143 square feet of office space at 1655 Fairview in Boise. DJ Thompson, Bree Wells and Jen McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and tenant.

Pixel Dust Productions, LLC leased 913 square feet of office space at 114 Idaho Ave in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and tenant.

David Foster leased 339 square feet of office space at 223 N 6th in Boise. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and tenant.

Stoneberg Counseling, LLC leased 350 square feet of office space at 1843 S Broadway Ave in Boise. Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord. Kyle Uhlenkott represented the tenant.

Office Install Quality, LLC leased 1,829 square feet of space at 276 . Maple Grove Road, Suite 100 in Boise. The Sundance Company represented the landlord. Stephen Fife with Cushman and Wakefield represented the tenant.

Idaho Spine & Sports Physical Therapy leased 744 square feet of office space at 5503 Kendall Street in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.

Sugar & Blo leased 2,330 square feet of retail space in Ashland Creek at 5655 N. Glenwood Street in Boise. Brianna Miller of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the tenant. Tricia Callies of KW Commercial represented the landlord.

Oceans Nail Spa renewed their 1,498 square feet of retail space in Spectrum Pointe at 1388-1410 S. Entertainment Avenue in Boise. Bob Mitchell and Brianna Miller of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.

Aquent, LLC leased 9,495 square feet of office space in Explorer Campus at 12501 W. Explorer Drive in Boise. Zack Stoddard and Al Marino of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.

Casanova Pizzeria leased 2,102 square feet of retail space in Adare Manor Retail at 2419 W. Fairview Avenue in Boise. Holly Chetwood and John Stevens of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord. Darin Burrell of Intermountain Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. leased 3,734 square feet of office space in The Village at Meridian. Al Marino and Karena Gilbert of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord. Sherry Schoen of Newmark Grubb Acres represented the tenant.

Truffles, Etc. leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at 126 E. Idaho Avenue in Meridian. Holly Chetwood of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.

Chung Hing Restaurant renewed their 2,288 square feet of retail space in Midtowne Spectrum at 2101 N. Cassia Street in Nampa. Bob Mitchell and Brianna Miller of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.

Fiber Care Properties, Inc. purchased 30,000 square feet of industrial space at 72 East Frontage Rd. North in Jerome. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the buyer. Aaron Walker of Gem State Realty represented the seller.

MarCom, LLC leased 6,844 square feet of office space at 506 S. Woodruff Avenue in Idaho Falls. Brent Wilson and Brian Wilson of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.

Margene’s Bridal renewed its lease of 2,340 square feet of retail space at Emerald Street Center, 763 W. Emerald St. in Boise. NAI Select facilitated the transaction.

Waterside Condo has renewed its lease of 671 square feet of office space at Broadway Office Suites, 1843 Broadway #203A in Boise. NAI Select facilitated the transaction.

Techna Glass has leased a 1,684-square-foot retail space at 2770 S. Orchard Street in Boise. Matt Mahoney, managing principal, and Austin Hopkins, associate, at Lee & Associates Idaho, LLC represented the tenant and landlord.

HFO LLC has leased a 2,538-square-foot retail space at 108 E. Fairview Avenue in Meridian. Chase Erkins, principal at Lee & Associates Idaho, LLC represented the tenant. Holly Chetwood with Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord.

Bedford Enterprises LLC has leased a 1,217-square-foot retail space at 5840 E. Franklin Road in Nampa. Tyler Daniels, associate at Lee & Associates Idaho, LLC represented the tenant,. Mike Christensen and Mike Pena with Colliers International represented the landlord.

McNabb’s Tattoo and Fine Art extended their lease of 1,260 square feet of retail space at 1507 S. Five Mile Rd. in Boise. Kelly Schnebly, Mallisa Jackson and Lew Goldman of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.

Mizz Bee Haven, LLC leased 2,400 square feet of retail space at 115 13th Ave. S. in Nampa. Lincoln Hagood, Bryant Jones and Mike Pena facilitated the transaction.

Deyjas Money Tree leased 1,400 square feet of retail space at 1214 N. Jacob Allcott Way in Nampa. Kelly Schnebly and Mallisa Jackson of Colliers International represented the landlord. Kent England of Gate City Real Estate represented the tenant.

Sun Supply Co. extended their lease of 6,420 square feet of industrial space at 7659 W. Mossy Cup St. in Boise. Scott Raeber and Devin Ogden of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.

Turf Equipment & Agronomics leased 4,720 square feet of industrial space at 2592 S. Beverly St Ste. 128 in Boise. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers International represented the tenant. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord.

AT&T Services extended their lease of 15,600 square feet of industrial space at 8055 E. Executive Dr. in Nampa. Steve Foster and Jake Tucker of Colliers International represented the landlord. Soli Cayetano of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.

Celebrate Life Church, Inc. renewed their lease of 1,326 square feet of office space at 984 W. Corporate Ln. Ste. 202 in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Lincoln Hagood and Mike Pena of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.

Apex Leaders renewed their lease of 322 square feet of office space at 1109 W. Main St. Ste. 380 in Boise. Scott Feighner of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.

WPP Leasing, LLC purchased .63 acres of land at 2750 W. Cherry Ln. in Meridian. Devin Ogden of Colliers International represented the buyer.

AB West Mountain Holdings, LLC purchased 701.53 acres of land on W. Mountain Rd. in McCall. John Starr and Jimmy Roumanis of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.

Abish-husbondi, Inc. purchased 19,600 square feet of industrial space at 800 E. Locust St. in Emmet. Lincoln Hagood, Bryant Jones and Mike Pena of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.

Magic Services, LLC leased 2,376 square feet of industrial space at 256 S. Cole Rd. in Boise. Michael McNeight and Steve Foster of Colliers International represented the landlord. Rebecca Miller of Roberts Brothers Trec represented the tenant.

Individuals leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at 1193 E. Winding Creek Dr. in Eagle. Mallisa Jackson, Kelly Schnebly and Lew Goldman of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.

HECO Engineers, Inc. leased 1,725 square feet of office space at 5700 E. Franklin Rd. Ste. 150 in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Lincoln Hagood and Mike Pena of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.

912 Nampa LLC purchased 29,973 square feet of industrial space at 912 1st Ave. S. in Nampa. Jake Tucker and Clay Anderson of Colliers International represented the seller. Devin Pierce of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the buyer.