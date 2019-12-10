Six join Chigbrow Ryan Murata, Chtd.

Shanna Barrett, Kayleen Branch, Louis Brown, Danielle Garcia, Karen Ginnett and Jerod Murata have joined Chigbrow Ryan Murata, Chtd.

Barrett previously worked in the public-school system where she first gained accounting experience. She began working in public accounting in 2018 and specializes in accounting, payroll and accounts payable.

Branch is a staff accountant and will be sitting for the CPA exam in 2020. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Montana State University and has worked in public accounting since 2012.

Brown works as a CPA and holds the personal financial specialist designation issued by the American Institute of CPAs. He has provided tax and accounting services to individuals, trusts, estates and closely-held businesses since 2002.

Garcia has been working in public accounting since 2014 and specializes in accounting, payroll and accounts payable. She holds a degree in business from Western Oregon University.

Ginnett has provided tax and accounting services for 35 years. She is a member of the American Institute of CPAs and the Idaho Society of CPAs. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business management and accounting from the University of Maryland and a master’s degree in taxation from Golden Gate University.

Murata has been a practicing CPA since 1999. He is a member of the American Institute of CPAs and Idaho Society of CPAs. Murata serves with the Idaho Potato Bowl Advisory Council as well as the Boise Public School Foundation Board.