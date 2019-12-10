Six join Chigbrow Ryan Murata, Chtd.

Quantcast
By: IBR Staff December 10, 2019 0

Shanna Barrett, Kayleen Branch, Louis Brown, Danielle Garcia, Karen Ginnett and Jerod Murata have joined Chigbrow Ryan Murata, Chtd.

Barrett previously worked in the public-school system where she first gained accounting experience. She began working in public accounting in 2018 and specializes in accounting, payroll and accounts payable.

Branch is a staff accountant and will be sitting for the CPA exam in 2020. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Montana State University and has worked in public accounting since 2012.

Brown works as a CPA and holds the personal financial specialist designation issued by the American Institute of CPAs. He has provided tax and accounting services to individuals, trusts, estates and closely-held businesses since 2002.

Garcia has been working in public accounting since 2014 and specializes in accounting, payroll and accounts payable. She holds a degree in business from Western Oregon University.

Ginnett has provided tax and accounting services for 35 years. She is a member of the American Institute of CPAs and the Idaho Society of CPAs. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business management and accounting from the University of Maryland and a master’s degree in taxation from Golden Gate University.

Murata has been a practicing CPA since 1999. He is a member of the American Institute of CPAs and Idaho Society of CPAs. Murata serves with the Idaho Potato Bowl Advisory Council as well as the Boise Public School Foundation Board.

