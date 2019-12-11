Quantcast
Nonprofit forms to treat children on autism spectrum using virtual reality (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher December 11, 2019 0

A Boise nonprofit has formed to help treat children on the Autism Disorder Syndrome (ADS) spectrum using virtual reality, which could eventually help train them for jobs. The organization, Autism XR, is just getting off the ground at the Idaho Water Center. “You’re living with autism, but it doesn’t define you,” said Mitch Alexander, president and executive ...

