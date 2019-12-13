Four join, three promoted at Lactalis American Group

Austin Barnes, Eric Henman and Chad Larson have joined Lactalis American Group and Shauntay Berber, Samantha Dickinson, Nicolas Messence and Shawn Presher have been promoted at the Nampa facility.

Barnes and Henman have joined Lactalis’ fresh mozzarella supervisor team, identifying performance goals, organizing workflow and monitoring employee productivity. Both come to Lactalis with years of leadership experience and time spent in the food industry.

Larson has joined Lactalis as Nampa’s senior project engineer, responsible for operations, research and development, and engineering management. Previously, he served as the DRAM engineering product lead at Micron Technology.

Berber has been promoted to lab manager. She has worked for the company for 15 years, receiving promotions within the laboratory since 2004. As manager, she will provide personnel support, calibrate equipment and maintain the existing laboratory certificates and programs.

Dickinson has been promoted to assistant lab manager. She began work with Lactalis in 2015 as a lab tech II and has since held the role of lab supervisor. She will be responsible for assisting with lab management duties.

Messence has been promoted to string department manager at the Nampa Plant after having spent nearly 17 years at Lactalis in France. Messence most recently worked at the Requista Plant as the roquefort manufacturing manager. He will be responsible for the department’s production and packaging operations.

Presher has been promoted to assistant whey plant director. Presher has worked for Lactalis since 2000 where he began as a mascarpone/cream cheese operator. In his new position, he will manage daily production activities.